Clapper: Viewpoint from long public service

I have been in public office for a long time, much longer than I ever thought I would be; actually I never thought I’d be in public office at all.

Being in public office is not always easy. It’s not always fun. No matter how hard you try, there is no way you will, no way you can, please all of the people all of the time. What is most important is that you do your best. Elected officials need to listen and learn in order to make decisions that are truly in the best interest of the people they represent.

Aspen’s Mayor Torre understands all of this. He puts in the time it takes. He does his best and then some. I know there are many of you who feel you are not being heard, that Torre does not listen to what you have to say, especially when the decision he makes is not the decision you wanted. The city of Aspen election is taking place right now, so it is of great importance for the voters to know that Torre wants to hear from people from all sides of the issues, that he truly listens to what people have to say.

I have known Torre for a long time. I have worked with him for many years. He does not take his job as an elected public official lightly. It takes time and experience to do this job, to do what is in the best interest of the community as a whole. Torre has put in the time. He has gained the experience. Torre is the best choice, the only choice, to serve as the mayor of Aspen for the next two years.

If anything, I hope the city of Aspen voters have heard me and that all of you will be listening to what I have said about Torre when you are voting, when you vote Torre for mayor. And please vote, as every vote counts.





Patti Clapper

Aspen