City Council tells but doesn’t show us
Aspen City Council took our money out of banks that lend to fossil fuel companies to “save the planet.” Hooray.
Internal combustion vehicles use fossil fuels. “Electric” vehicles get their power from burning fossil fuels.
Do council members own vehicles? Does the city own vehicles? Are council members and the city going to get rid of their vehicles to save the planet? Will they limit travel to walking and biking? Do council or the city use natural gas to heat their homes and buildings, heat their water, cook their meals? Not installing windmills to power your shower? Naughty, naughty.
Come on now, council. We’re counting on you to save the planet.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
