City clerk: Just the facts about Aspen election

March 7 is the final day to cast a ballot in this year’s city of Aspen municipal election. As the designated election official for the city, I urge the public to use the city as the main resource for voter information as there has been erroneous information disseminated by groups involved in various campaigns.

In-person voting is available in the Clerk’s Office, on the third floor of City Hall. The main entrance to the building is on the street level, at 427 Rio Grande Place. Please take the stairs or the elevator to reach the Clerk’s Office.

Additionally, there is a ballot drop box at the northwest corner of City Hall on Rio Grande Place, conveniently located next to a parking lot that allows free parking, as well as the adjacent parking garage that allows free parking up to 30 minutes.

Please do not take your ballot to the ballot drop box in front of the Pitkin County administration building on Main Street. That is not a designated drop box for the municipal election.

The voting center, located on the third floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, will be open for in-person voting on March 7. Please bring identification with you if you choose to vote in person.





Residents who live within city limits can register to vote up until Election Day, provided they have been residing in Aspen for at least 22 days prior to March 7.

Register to vote, or to verify your mailing address is correct with the Colorado secretary of state or go to the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 530 E. Main Street.

Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at Elections@aspen.gov or call (970) 429-2686 with any questions.

For more information about the City of Aspen March 7 municipal election, go to https://aspen.gov/1431/2023-Municipal-Election .

Nicole Henning

Aspen City Clerk