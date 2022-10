Letter to the editor

Not often do I write a letter about voting for one person or another. I feel this year is different. Kelly NcNicholas Kury is running for re-election on the Pitkin County Board of Commisioners.

In my experience, she is a stand-up commissioner who has spoken up with sincere thoughts on issues. Her demeanor is exemplary, and she has no hidden agendas. I appreciate her, and the work she has done on the board.

Please vote for Kelly.

Nancy Chromy

Redstone