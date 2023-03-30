Christianson: It’s a MAGA, MAGA world

Letter to the editor

Another train derailment in Minnesota.

Do you think that maybe the deregulation of railroad safety under the twice-impeached, disgraced ex-president could be a factor? Lack of bank regulations a factor in failures? Lack of gun regulations a factor in shootings?

Let’s get this straight: The MAGA Republicans would rather ban books, regulate women’s health care, praise and visit insurrectionists and cop-beaters in jail, and make laws about LBGTQ people than actually make a difference in our safety, health, and education.

Back to our railroad through Glenwood Springs along the Colorado River: Does John Martin actually believe that by handing out a binder on “Hazardous Materials Marking, Placing and Placarding” make transportation of more hazardous materials safer?

Without regulations and a halt to spending billions of dollars on a railway for oil and gas, we are going to continue to be at the mercy of greedheads.





Kendall Christianson

Glenwood Springs