Chisesi: Can you say totally misleading?

The Post Independent and The Aspen Times recently printed a column purported to be by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Everyone doesn’t know “Congress is broken.” Just the GOP is broken. “Embraced corrupt and incestuous policymaking. …” Can you say Donald Trump?

She goes on to say Speaker McCarthy “saw that these changes were about fixing a broken Congress and returning power to the American people.” Really? McCarthy would have stripped naked and run around the chamber if your seditionist group had asked him to. That’s how badly he wanted to be speaker.

The first things the new Congress addressed were ending abortion, which over 60% of Americans support and ending the House Ethics Committee, which may investigate those members involved with the attack on the capitol on Jan. 6, as well as unethical conduct such as that of George Santos. She mentions ending term limits, but neglects to tell you that is in relation to Democrats on committees, not term limits for congressional seats in general.

Our representative mentioned “$10 million going to a program to save butterflies and bees.” Oh, the horror! What do we need those pesky insects for? I’d say pollination, but she probably doesn’t know what that is.

As she is all in for oil and gas, I wonder how she feels about the report that the Guardian and numerous others reported recently concerning Exxon Oil: “Revealed: Exxon made ‘breathtakingly’ accurate climate predictions in 1970s and 80s.” Her husband, Jayson Boebert, received $478,000 from Terra Energy Productions in 2020 for “consulting services” and $460,000 from the same firm in 2019.





Perhaps the demise of the Ethics Committee is a good thing for our representative. Can you say conflict of interest?

Craig S. Chisesi

Rifle