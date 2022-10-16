Childs: Good with what we have

Letter to the editor

You’re not voting on a jail — you’re voting on a sheriff. The commissioners green light the jail, not the sheriff.

Does the sheriff have the character and the managerial skills to swim in the choppy waters of Pitkin County?

Bob Braudis picked Joe. That’s enough for me but maybe not enough for those who didn’t know Bob. Joe was sheriff when my classmate Nancy was murdered. But, maybe you weren’t there to see what it was like trying to interview people without an interview room in the courthouse. Maybe you don’t know how much this Sheriff’s Office has to interact with city police, other county sheriffs or liaise with FBI, Secret Service and other foreign-security agencies. Maybe you don’t know how difficult the job is, because Joe makes it look easy.

It’s not about the jail, but that’s what is driving the narrative, so let’s talk about the 40-year-old jail. Do we need working toilets? Tech upgrades? Electric upgrades? The ability to keep the drunk and disorderly here instead sending them to larger facilities where they will be mixed with the general population? Do we want to practice what we preach and offer mental-health counseling?

Whoever wears that star will face the same problems. We will wind up with a new jail, regardless.





We want the Gary Cooper “High Noon” sheriff. We want the sheriff who shows up.

Ziska Childs

Carbondale