Child: Need your help

Letter to the editor

I am Buffalo Child, an enrolled tribal member and Native American Indian.

I am a certified massage therapist, a member of SAG/AFTRA (professional acting guild), a teacher, and an American Indian elder.

I have worked as the master of ceremonies at the Shining Mountains Film Festival held at the Wheeler Opera House in 2021 and 2022. I’ve been a native indigenous representative at The United Nations Mountain Collective gathering. And, I have been in several feature films and television shows as a leading man and actor. I was a principal actor in the academy award winning film, “Dances With Wolves”.

I may be the only Native American Indian in Aspen? I’m in need of a home and can do property management. I can rent or possibly buy here in the future. I am looking for an angel or philanthropist to help establish me in Aspen.

I love Aspen and the people of Aspen. Last season, I learned to ski. And, this season, I’d like to master the blue runs.





I enjoy sharing my culture in a positive and meaningful way. Once established in the community, my vision is to create a Native American Indian foundation, a Native Cultural Survival School. Offering workshops, classes, and ceremonies for non-native and native alike.

If we can find the adequate land and facility, one day I envision horses, a sweat lodge, and tepee’s.

Contact info: BuffaloSpirit1111@outlook.com

Buffalo Child

Aspen