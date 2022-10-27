Child: Most engaged of commissioners

For the past four years I have had the honor and privilege of working with Kelly McNicholas Kury on our Board of County Commissioners.

Kelly is the most engaged of any county commissioner I have ever worked with on our board. Among other things, she has been very active locally, serving on the APCHA board as it has updated its procedures and policies, advocating for support for child day-care facilities and their staff so our community can help support our working families, and advocating for the Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal River by working closely with our counterparts in Gunnison County.

She has also been very active at the statewide level, with her greatest accomplishment helping shepherd through last year’s bill to provide state funding support for affordable housing across the state. She did this while serving as on the executive board of Counties and Commissioners Acting Together and as the chairman of its affordable housing subcommittee, and is also one of two county commissioners on the legislative tax review committee that is advising the state Legislature on tax issues.

Kelly brings her passion for sensible and transparent governance to our Pitkin County commissioners meetings, and has helped make the current board into the best team I have worked with in my 10 years as a commissioner. She is a terrific public servant, and I urge everyone to vote for Kelly McNicholas Kury to return her for another four-year term.

Steve Child





Pitkin County Commissioner