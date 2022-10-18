Caudill: A great choice

Letter to the editor

Pam Anderson is running for Colorado secretary of state, and I support her candidacy. I have known and worked with her for over 15 years as Colorado county clerks and when she served as the executive director for the Colorado County Clerks Association. Nationally, she is recognized and respected for her work as an election consultant. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated commitment to ensure the integrity, trust, accuracy, transparency and security in Colorado’s elections.

Pam is a federally- and state-certified election official. She has had a hand in writing and supporting nearly every Colorado election reform over the past 15 years. Her leadership has ensured that every eligible Colorado voter receives a ballot, has accessibility to a vote center and that Coloradoans vote a paper ballot that can be audited post-election.

She won a National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for her work on Colorado election audits that are conducted to verify and ensure ballots are counted accurately.

She has and will stand against those who mislead Coloradoans about how Colorado elections work and those who attempt to erode the trust in Colorado election security.

In fact, she was featured on the cover of the September issue of Time magazine as a Defender of Democracy. She will demonstrate and maintain a professional code of ethics that instills trust and insulates our democracy from partisan politics. She will work with local election officials and strive to ensure elections funding that will support the counties directly. She will continue to welcome Coloradoans to engage and learn about elections administration.





Pam Anderson has the support of Colorado leaders, election heroes from around the entire state, retired clerks — Democrats, Independents and Republicans — who believe in her record and mission for fair, accessible, accurate and secure elections. Please join me in voting for Pam Anderson as Colorado’s next secretary of state, to provide professionalism, experience and to ensure voter trust.

Janice Vos Caudill

Aspen