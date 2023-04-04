Caskey: County should control FBO

Letter to the editor

The Pitkin County commissioners chose to retain the option of taking back control of the Aspen Airport FBO – that is, taking control of FBO’s pricing, policies, and practices.

Now I believe they should just do it. Instead of sending more of our money to someone else somewhere else, let us keep local dollars local.

The multiplier effect of local dollars staying here is enormous. Instead of keeping only tiny sums of fuel sales, sending the rest somewhere else to another entity, we should be able to keep those monies right here where they belong.

This decision will be made very soon (and will remain in force for 30 years). Keep the money and control of it here.

Suzanne Caskey





Aspen