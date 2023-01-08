Carpenter: Far from exclusive

I am a 29-year-old local and business owner. I went to dinner with three friends this week, and the food tab was over $600. Are high-priced restaurants not a form of club, a club that excludes most young people and locals, either through necessity or principle?

Here House has always been an inclusive member space for locals of all economics, not a high-end private club as quoted in a recent article.

Our new social memberships come to $3 a day with free coffee and a dedicated chef providing meals at affordable prices designed to nurture both locals and our commitment to running a coffee shop in this town for the next 13 years — not having to shut our doors, like others have, while offering locals the nurturing, fun and luxuries until now only available at pricey private clubs that charge up to $500,000 to join, or start at $5,000 a year: slippers, day lockers, après with music, after-ski foot massages, and amazing evening programs which have recently been filled to capacity. For locals. Not profits.

We also have benefactor members, more every day, who make our model possible. They are successful locals and second-home owners who love this stylish, chill place and deeply believe in keeping Aspen real and interesting while supporting younger members and unique programs.

People want coffee, people want community, locals want to finally be No. 1 on someone’s priority list. That is us, Local Coffee, a coffee shop open to the public, and Here House, an inclusive member space devoted to locals.





Michaela Carpenter

Co-founder, Local Coffee and Here House