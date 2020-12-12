Can we get some enforcement in Aspen, Pitkin County?

I would like to thank Aspen’s public health department for their tireless work in doing what’s right to fight the virus. The problem is, the disease countywide is entitlement.

To make it perfectly clear, you who are all about personal freedoms do not have the right to get me sick. Wear a mask unless you are eating or drinking, and social distance.

County wise, Joe DiSalvo, it is your job as sheriff and city wise, it’s the police department’s job, as you are the only ones who have enforcement capabilities. Why don’t you help save the community?

This winter is going to be a nightmare!

Ruth Harrison

Aspen