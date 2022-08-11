C. Jacobson: Glad we didn’t defund our law enforcement
A big thank you and applause to law enforcement — Glenwood Police Department, Garfield Sheriff’s Department, Colorado State Patrol and the fire department — for a job excellently done on the shooting incident in the neighborhood of Midland Avenue in Glenwood last month.
Thank God the first responding police officer was not hurt with 50 rounds fired — reaching even to Veltus Park!
Thank God that our communities have common sense — not the brainless “defund police” crowd— so the law-abiding citizens have the protection and are able to enjoy freedom in our safe environment all due to our brave law enforcement to maintain the law and order! Thank a law-enforcement officer today.
C. Jacobson
Carbondale
