Burton: Voting across my party

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I’m a registered Republican but support Aron Diaz for Garfield County treasurer.

For one thing, both former county treasurers (Republican Karla Bagley and Democrat Virginia Chamberlain) endorse Diaz.

Among Diaz’s qualifications, he holds an MA in public administration. His opponent’s main qualification seems to be her experience as Garfield County Republican chair and the fact the three-member Garfield County commissioners appointed her to the treasurer’s position after Bagley resigned.

Aron Diaz is the most qualified candidate for the Garfield County treasurer job.

I also support Becky Moller for Garfield County clerk and recorder.





Moller is qualified for the job, plus her opponent is a member of the party of election deniers. I want a county clerk who will run a fair election.

Lynn “Jake” Burton

Glenwood Springs