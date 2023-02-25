Burton: How could you?
So, Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev performed at Harris Concert Hall on Feb. 23. Two questions:
- Why did the U.S. allow Malofeev in the country in the first place?
- Who brought Malofeev to Aspen and why? Don’t they realize the U.S. is more or less at war with Russia?
Also, a question for The Aspen Times: Why put a photo of this Russian on your front page? While he was having a fine time in the home of the free, his country was slaughtering Ukranian men, women, children, and dogs and cats. Is Malofeev on some kind of bizarre good will tour?
Lynn “Jake” Burton
Carbondale