Bugged by columnist
Where was “The Red Ant” when Donald Trump pushed other red ants to overturn the election results? When red ants stormed the Capitol building and killed people? When red ants wanted to hang fellow red ant Mike Pence? When Trump tried to dismantle our democracy and country?
In nature, red ants are good. In politics, not so much. Yours truly, a proud black ant.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
Brown-Schirato will bring thoughtful approach to council
I’m happily writing to ask for your consideration of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council in the upcoming election.