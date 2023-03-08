Bucksbaum: World Cup bliss

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I want to thank everyone involved for the wonderful week of World Cup. To all of the course workers, Aspen Skiing Co., AVSC, FIS, and the Roaring Fork Valley, we were once again able to engage in the magical world of ski racing.

Aspen at its core is a community built on ski racing. Following the early days of mining and the quiet years, Aspen came alive again with the 1950 skiing world championships.

Aspen has a great history of ski racing, and thanks to so many wonderful members of our community, we were able to continue this rich tradition during the past week. Let’s enjoy what we had and get ready to do it even bigger and better next year.

John Bucksbaum

Aspen