Bruno: Clay Center has expansion plans

Thank you, Aspen Times and Julie Bielenberg, for the article about the popularity of the Carbondale Clay Center.

While you were very complimentary in writing about the demand for studio spaces and classes, you omitted important information about our plans to expand to meet the surging community demand.

We are actually in the process of publicizing our temporary expansion plan before we actually move into our prospective new home.

We have always enjoyed enviable support from our community, and we want them to know that we are actively working on a two-phase expansion to continue to meet their present and future needs.

Angela Bruno





Carbondale