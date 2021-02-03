Brown-Schirato will bring thoughtful approach to council

I’m happily writing to ask for your consideration of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council in the upcoming election.

Through her time on Planning & Zoning and NextGen, Kimbo has shown she is a thoughtful leader who will carefully seek all opinions before making a decision that best benefits our community. I believe she will apply those same principles to our largest community asset: housing.

Forty years ago, our forward-thinking predecessors implemented a world-class housing authority, and it’s our responsibility to continue that vision. Because of my community involvement, Kimbo recently reached out to discuss housing, and I was impressed with the thoughtfulness and creativity she showed.

There are many challenging issues on the horizon for housing in our valley; expiring deed restrictions, aging properties and extremely high demand for new units, just to name a few. Absent an unlimited funding source, creative solutions are the best path forward, and Kimbo excels in this area.

Kimbo’s thoughtful approach at the council table will benefit housing in our community, and I hope you’ll consider Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council.

Carson Schmit

Snowmass Village