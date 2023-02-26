Brown-Schirato: Will always listen

I am writing to support Skippy Mesirow for another term on Aspen City Council. I have had the pleasure of working with him on various community initiatives and can unequivocally say he lives and breathes to make Aspen the best place to live, work and visit.

It is with his leadership that we are seeing results in the affordable housing master plan and the most comprehensive work in APCHA’s guidelines in decades.

Skippy has big ideas that I battle to follow and may be unrealistic, and they may rub you the wrong way, but our world needs visionaries. We dream big to settle somewhere in the middle.

Let him earn your vote for another term. He will continue to work so very hard for you, Aspen and the greater Roaring Fork Valley. And even if you don’t agree with him, he will always sit down with you and understand your position.

Kimbo Brown-Schirato





Aspen