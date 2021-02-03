Brown-Schirato a hard and smart worker
I have high hopes for 2021 and for Kimbo Brown-Schirato. I’m supporting Kimbo for Aspen City Council. As a mom, a full-time professional, community volunteer, and through starting and running her own business, Kimbo has demonstrated she knows how to work hard, work smart and get stuff done.
Kimbo has the most important quality I think we should all want in a City Council member — her ears are bigger than her mouth. She will provide thoughtful leadership in a time when our community members and local businesses are facing unprecedented challenges. I encourage everyone to get to know Kimbo over the next few months. I think you’ll be impressed.
Chris Bendon
Aspen
