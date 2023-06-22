Brooks: A smarter, wiser generation coming on line to lead us forward

The Aspen Times



Dear Class of 2023:

Generally, I try to stay out of things unless I get too far down a rabbit hole and my compulsion for reason and simplicity kick in. Then I have to propel myself out.

This is one such instance on an early summer Monday morning day before my youngest child graduates from college, and phone and internet services have gone down in our beautiful, busy valley.

Sort of a relief in a way. Now I can think.

I’ve cleaned out closets and old files, paid upcoming property tax bills, made house repairs, packed for the upcoming week of graduation events, and have done just about anything to avoid thinking about what I’m going to say to my youngest daughter upon this huge accomplishment and milestone.





This is the moment of no return because it’s the kick in the backside I knew was coming. I could hear it ticking and getting closer.

“Honey, I think what it boils down to is how we treat each other, how we connect and interact with one another. It is called ‘Humanities,’ and I’m not sure it is taught in school these days, but it is fundamental. It’s about being a human, a woman, or a man, but it’s gone too far, and we have lost our way. We need to work on ourselves.”

When did we get so soft, weak, sensitive, and disconnected from ourselves, each other, and what’s really going on out there — the nuts and bolts of it, of living, of surviving, of our American forebears and our future?

You have a lot to look forward to despite all this nonsense that is going on in the world right now! Don’t let it cloud your bright and brilliant mind full of hope and creative genius. Don’t let the rhetoric bullies beat you down.

Stand your ground, speak up for yourself and others, make amends, move forward, let go of the stress and whatever does not serve your best interests. Create balance in your life, and you will find peace.

Look at yourself first before pointing fingers or placing blame on other reasons why you failed at something. Own it, do better. We usually have a great deal of work to be done on ourselves before we can begin to find success.

What lights your world on fire? Where are your passions? Go there, and the rest will fall into place. Shoot for the moon, the pie in the sky dreams, and then figure out how to get there, back into it.

Set your sights, then focus and be accountable for the time and effort it takes to get you there. It is a process; sometimes you might need to take a step back and let things happen. You can’t force the river. It is not easy sometimes, so encourage and support each other.

Challenge is what we as a people, and especially as a nation, are based on — many sets of challenges over many lifetimes. Challenge makes our lives worthwhile, bitter and sweet. It is what gives us meaning and self worth. Believe in yourself and what makes you happy.

Thank goodness for your generation coming into its own! You are way smarter, better-looking, and more athletic than we ever were back in the day. You’re motivated to find a better way.

You, my dear girl, are ready to take it on, and you will do just fine. You are a superstar, burn brightly, so that we may see where to go. We are in good hands, and we are going to be all right.

Love, Mom

Molly Brooks, of Aspen, is the proud mother of Aspen High School (2018) and University of Denver graduate Mariel Gorsuch, class of 2023.