Brettmann: For a fresh perspective, and expertise

Letter to the editor

Please join me in voting for Robert Hutton for the Aspen Valley Hospital District Board.

I was born at Aspen Valley Hospital, and every member of my family has spent time there for various issues over the years. We have had quality, competent care from the doctors, nurses, and staff, and I think Robert would be a great addition to the hospital team.

As a family friend, he has helped us navigate through many medical issues with compassion and kindness, bringing his experience and expertise to challenges big and small.

I think he would bring a fresh perspective to the administration at the hospital.

I hope you will join me in supporting Robert by mailing in your ballot before May 2.





Chloe Brettmann

Aspen