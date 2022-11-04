Brenninger: Like the family connection

Letter to the editor

I would like to express my support for Michael Buglione for sheriff. My daughter has been close friends with Michael Buglione’s daughters for many years, and I could not love them more!

I saw Michael at many of their soccer games, always with a smile on his face, and having a friendly chat with parents on the sidelines. My daughter was always comfortable and happy to spend time in their home with the family.

With Michael’s experience, along with his kind, compassionate demeanor, I know he will bring what Aspen needs to be our next sheriff. I really feel Aspen needs this change!

Kelley Brenninger

Aspen