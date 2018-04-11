Brave citizens spending city tax money
April 11, 2018
Litigation sucks. Especially against the city of Aspen. Mainly because the city has deep pockets full of your money to spend dragging out litigation. It's worse; it's a double whammy: your tax money pays the city's legal bills, and you have to spend more of your money paying your legal bills.
Brave local citizens are spending their money forcing the city to put the Taj Mahal City Hall to a public vote. They keep winning in the courts, but every round costs them more money. If you think we should get to vote on the Taj Mahal City Hall, help out these people who have fought the city on your behalf. Anyone who's interested can contact me at mauriceemmer@gmail.com. I'll tell you how you can help.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
