Bowman: Death sentence for damaging window?
The slaughter of the bears and their babies will not stop until the wildlife officials are criminally prosecuted and punished. It will not end. This bear posed no threat but “damaged a window,” so they murdered five bears. It is not long before all the bears are gone.
James Bowman
Boulder
