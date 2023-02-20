Bowden: All in this together

In my 40 years in Aspen, I typically don’t write letters to the editor. Aspen is a community full of brilliant people, and I’ve always believed in our people and that the right thing will happen.

I’ve watched a lot of people be leaders — it’s not about one policy or another; what we want is somebody who will consider all perspectives with an even hand and perpetuate a love for community. Let’s remember, we’re all in this together.

In Sam Rose, I find someone worth writing about. As I’ve gotten to know Sam as a candidate, through forums such as Squirm Night and at a presentation to the Aspen Education Foundation Board of Directors, I’ve found him to be a thoughtful and approachable young man. It’s clear he’s put in the work to understand the community’s most pressing needs and weighs all viewpoints in coming to his conclusions.

I have no doubt he will be an effective City Council member. Regardless of whether I’ll agree 100% with every one of his decisions, I’ll respect them because I know he has an even hand. That’s all we can ask for: a council member for everyone.

Serving the greater good of the community has been at the core of his volunteerism and of his campaign. I must say, I am incredibly impressed with the quality and quantity of volunteering credentials he has — it’s clear he loves this place. Ballots are out. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Sam Rose.





Bob Bowden