Boineau: A great voice for Snowmass Village

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I was elected as a council member to the Snowmass Village Town Council in 1994 through 1998 and from 2002 through 2006 and as mayor from 2008 through 2014. I and previous members of council over the years did a lot of work for the community of Snowmass Village to make our community a better place to live, work and recreate.

I believe Britta will also work long and hard to bring Snowmass Village to the next level of community and resort. She and her family’s involvement in the foundation and positive stewardship of Snowmass Village’s fabric cannot be duplicated. She will be a great voice for all whom choose to work with her to enhance the Brush Creek Valley and beyond.

Please support Brita with your important vote for town of Snowmass Village Council.

Bill Boineau

Snowmass Village