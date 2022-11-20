Bodene: Dangerous where I live

Letter to the editor

On Nov. 8, one of my neighbors at the Aspen Country Inn or the Pomegranate Condos was hit while walking across Highway 82.

This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The fact that there is not a safe way to cross the highway because there is no underpass is extremely dangerous. Basically, you have to play leapfrog across Highway 82 in a 45 mph zone hoping that you do not get hit.

There has not been an article written about this accident in the Aspen Daily News or The Aspen Times. This is a big concern to me because of the number of elderly people who live in the complex that I live in.

Lauren Bodene

Aspen