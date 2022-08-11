Bob Dennis: Is this a koan?

So … your publisher Allison Pattillo promised answers and an explanation of what transpired to create the mess at The Times. Now your (new) editor Don Rogers says he’s not.

Which is it? Are you all going to pretend nothing happened, and hope it all fades away like a bad dream? In a town like Aspen that has lost its soul, that just might work.

Bob Dennis

Aspen

Editor’s note: Both statements can be and are true.