Blumenthal: Well, we’re certainly not cats
If there still is any question whether Don Rogers (the new Aspen Times editor) was the right choice to lead a once valued and credible local media outlet, take a look at his column in Monday’s edition of The Times (“Rogers: The thing about fables”).
He clearly doesn’t have a clue as to the Aspen psyche … we’re a dog not a cat town.
Mel Blumenthal
Aspen, Snowmass Village and Santa Monica, CA
