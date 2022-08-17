Blumenthal: Well, we’re certainly not cats

If there still is any question whether Don Rogers (the new Aspen Times editor) was the right choice to lead a once valued and credible local media outlet, take a look at his column in Monday’s edition of The Times (“Rogers: The thing about fables”).

He clearly doesn’t have a clue as to the Aspen psyche … we’re a dog not a cat town.

Mel Blumenthal

Aspen, Snowmass Village and Santa Monica, CA