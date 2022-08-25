Blanchard: What about those with challenges?

I read with interest Randy Rhoads’ commentary “What affordable housing can be” in the Aug. 21 edition of The Aspen Times. I applaud Cushing and Terrell’s efforts to include the community in determining their design.

However, no mention was made of universal design features nor elevators for those with physical challenges, parents carrying groceries and navigating kids in strollers or folks recovering from injury or illness.

I am curious to know whether those types of features were mentioned by survey participants and/or are included in the design.

Judie Blanchard, co-chair

Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative