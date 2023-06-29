Blanchard: Consider the dogs, as well

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I am really pleased a public-service-announcement piece is running in our local papers regarding high-water danger. People do not always take this event we experience yearly seriously.

I stopped over to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office a week ago, asking if the individual who created the piece would consider amending the announcement.

I strongly feel this announcement should be modified to include these waters are also extremely dangerous to dogs. It does not matter if you have a bird dog (as I do), as an individual on the path one day stated to me as a factor that would guarantee his two dogs’ safety in the rushing water. Dogs, including Labs, have drowned in strong currents.

Thank you for considering. We love our pets, too.

Natalie Blanchard





Aspen