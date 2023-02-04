Blair: District attorney can do better

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I am appalled by the District Attorney Heidi McCollum’s remarks. Dr. Jensen was accused of 21 felony accounts. His life and his career as a chiropractor have been destroyed! And Ms. McCollum has the gall to say, “No, I have no regrets.”

This is incredibly disturbing to me that innocent people can be accused this way, have their lives destroyed, and the district attorney has no regrets for their actions. As citizens of this country, we should expect more of our local district attorneys and hold them accountable.

Brent Blair

Los Angeles