Blacy: Looking to help Dr. Dave

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

If Dr. Dave has ever helped you or your loved ones, please donate today!

All charges have been dismissed regarding Dr. Dave Jensen. Unfortunately, his license was put on hold, and he has not able to work since the fall of 2022.

Previously, he was running a vibrant community-based health-care practice throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. The Jensen family loves this community and have helped numerous individuals and organizations for nearly 30 years.

Dr. Jensen’s family needs the financial support of the community to recover and rebuild their lives. Every donation helps — one time or monthly $50 counts.

Please share; thank you for your support. Please send checks payable to D. Jensen, P.O. Box 155, New Castle, CO 81647





Yanna Blacy

Aspen