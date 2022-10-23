Bixel: Champion for child care

Letter to the editor

I am wholeheartedly supporting Kelly McNicholas Kury for re-election as our county commissioner. She is a mom to two young kids and personally understands the needs of families in our community, as well as the challenge of finding and affording high-quality child care. She connects with and advocates for child-care providers regularly at the county and the state level.

Soon after she was elected in 2018, she successfully passed 12 weeks of paid parental leave to new parents working for the county. Many parents are able to combine this paid leave with vacation time they’ve saved to give them a crucial and special opportunity to bond with their new babies. Letting parents stay home with their infant children is not only a lifelong benefit to those children, but also helps alleviate some of the strain on our childcare providers where infant slots are scarce.

Kelly has additionally advocated for the county to dedicate funding to bolster childcare programs who have been disproportionately burdened by the pandemic and inflation. She has been a dedicated and effective champion for children, working parents, and child caregivers and deserves another term to do even more.

Leslie Bixel

Aspen