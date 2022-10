Letter to the editor

This from me: “If you still love Trump after this 18-month (…) show*, your commitment to stupidity is pathetic.

*Denial of the results of a free and fair election, suborning insurrection, stealing of presidential and classified documents (as well as all the usual lying, grifting, race-baiting, and general idiocy that is his trademark).

Mark Billingsley

Snowmass