Billings: Food is big biz now
The “weaponization” of food. Today, food and how to cook it is big business, so for your amusement, I give you this rhyme:
FOOD FIGHT
Since Adam and Eve
chowed down by the Tree
food’s been a weapon
to control you and me
To live is to eat
that you must follow
but the man with the food
tells you just what to swallow
Now it’s not what you eat
but how it is cooked
does it taste very good
did you learn from a book?
So let’s fight with food
to see who’s is best
is it yours, is it mine,
did I beat all the rest?
We’ll give you an hour
to spice it up well
then boil it or burn it
sometimes hard to tell
You cooked it too much
or too little it seems
my mouth is not happy
do you know what I mean?
In the time that we gave you
to just make a stew
the stress was too great
so you’re number two
Take a walk for us please
you can now leave the kitchen
the show’s almost over
and the chef started bitchin’
That’s entertainment today
here is your winner
time to hop in the limo
and go out to dinner
Food should not be a weapon
let us stop the food fight
and just feed the hungry
because that is what’s right
Prentice Boyd Billings
Aspen