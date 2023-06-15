Billings: Food is big biz now

Letter to the editor

The “weaponization” of food. Today, food and how to cook it is big business, so for your amusement, I give you this rhyme:

FOOD FIGHT

Since Adam and Eve

chowed down by the Tree

food’s been a weapon

to control you and me

To live is to eat

that you must follow

but the man with the food

tells you just what to swallow

Now it’s not what you eat

but how it is cooked

does it taste very good

did you learn from a book?





So let’s fight with food

to see who’s is best

is it yours, is it mine,

did I beat all the rest?

We’ll give you an hour

to spice it up well

then boil it or burn it

sometimes hard to tell

You cooked it too much

or too little it seems

my mouth is not happy

do you know what I mean?

In the time that we gave you

to just make a stew

the stress was too great

so you’re number two

Take a walk for us please

you can now leave the kitchen

the show’s almost over

and the chef started bitchin’

That’s entertainment today

here is your winner

time to hop in the limo

and go out to dinner

Food should not be a weapon

let us stop the food fight

and just feed the hungry

because that is what’s right

Prentice Boyd Billings

Aspen