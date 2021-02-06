Biden and the lost art of political compromise

President Biden — what a perfect moment in our history to reinvigorate this Democracy. Negotiate with the GOP senators for your stimulus bill. It will help them strengthen their moderate Republican caucus. Our country desperately needs two strong center-leaning parties. By compromising with these Republicans, you are establishing the essential precedent for left-of-center Democrats successfully implementing meaningful legislation with right-of-center Republicans.

Yes, the difference between $1.9 trillion and $600 billion is huge — just consider that lots of room for compromise. But, require 17 Republican Senators to accept the compromise.

Donald Flaks

Carbondale