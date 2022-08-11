Bernard Grauer: Rogers’ answers

In his second editorial attempt to explain the on-going censoring of the Aspen Times, Don Rogers, the new editor, left readers more confused than before.

“Yes, I know, you want answers,” said the title of his Aspen Times column Monday.

Once again, he failed to answer the Times readers’ $64 question, “When will the censorship end?”

His two editorial explanations put readers through a series of hairpin curves, which, while diverting, did nothing to make himself clear.

Rogers said, “I can demand we do journalism right, accurately, fairly and free of fear or favor.”





Yet he came to the paper knowing it had fired an editor, censored news and opinion and signed a confidential settlement of a libel suit with a foreign billionaire, Vladislav Doronin.



The suit’s unproven allegations were based in part on pejorative labeling, “The Defamatory Letter,” insinuation and speculation.

To the rhetorical question Rogers poses, “How am I going to do all this” … to rise from the ashes of the defamation suit and the all-around ugly aftermath?

The answer is simple: Get rid of the secret settlement and start reporting fully and honestly about Doronin, the Lift 1A project, the Gorsuch Haus and all land use issues.

Until then, efforts to restore credibility to The Aspen Times will be in vain.

Bernard Grauer

Basalt