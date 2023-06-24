Berkheimer: We need Democrat challengers to Biden

The Aspen Times



I’m greatly concerned because I hear and see so little about potential candidates who could challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Why aren’t political pundits frequently mentioning possible challengers?

And why aren’t potential challengers themselves, and their friends, dropping hints about interest in seeking the party nomination?

Do they thin Biden already has a lock on the nomination?

Are some members of the party’s hierarchy threatening consequences for any who would challenge him?





Do we really want a repeat of a Biden-Donald J. Trump election?

That appears to be on the horizon.

There’s talk aplenty about Trump and Biden getting the nominations. And there’s plenty more talk about Republicans who will — and more who want to — challenge Trump for the GOP nomination. Still, the news media continue to tout Trump as the leading contender.

But little is said or written about who might challenge Biden.

That’s not a good situation. Younger challengers are what’s needed.

We’ve all heard some concerns about Biden’s run for re-election. And we can recall his earlier hints that he might not seek re-election, some of which he issued before his election.

Concerns about his age, health, and mental acuity have been murmured repeatedly. But they deserve much more attention than mere murmurs.

I am quite close to Biden’s age — just a year older. And I know how quickly my future could be limited by only one little incident.

I’m already having memory issues — with difficulties remembering names and words used frequently during the past 60-plus years. My writing and research progress have dropped a couple gears. And my physical condition has declined considerably during the past three years.

In addition, the ability of folks my age to recuperate quickly after a mishap is greatly diminished.

We have been lucky that Biden has retained reasonably good mental faculties and physical fitness since his election. But some stumbles, lapses and gaffes have been noted.

I do not wish him to experience any serious mishaps or blunders, but perhaps a couple minor ones would emphasize the need for a younger nominee.

All of us should be giving more attention to potential Democrat challengers. Several have been mentioned on rare occasions as presidential timber. Unfortunately, those comments have been entirely too rare.

So, I will name some possible candidates.

But first, I think we can quickly eliminate Kamala Harris, who has failed to gain much support and traction during her vice presidency. And now she appears to be tied to Biden again in his run for re-election.

Here is the youngest to oldest in my short list of a seven possibles.

Pete Buttigieg, 41, Biden’s transportation secretary. Some pundits would consider him the most talented candidate in a 2024 field. And “Mayor Pete” has been among the foremost supporters of Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Gretchen Whitmer, 51, second-term governor of Michigan, defeated her Republican competitor by a wide 11% margin last year and has displayed considerable political shrewdness and good judgment.

Cory Booker, 54, the progressive senator from New Jersey for the past 10 years. He has not lost an election since he became mayor of Newark in 2006.

J.B. Pritzker, 58, the billionaire governor of Illinois, has been mentioned on a few occasions as a worthy contender. He has been widely successful in whatever tasks he has chosen to tackle.

Mitch Landrieu, 62, former mayor of New Orleans, is well liked throughout the Democrat Party. He was tapped by Biden to fulfill the high-profile job of implementing the infrastructure bill.

Amy Klobuchar, 63, senator for Minnesota and “Mayor Pete” were regarded the best of the losing candidates in 2020. She was my pick. She has never lost an election and wins by wide margins. In addition, she is broadly respected by GOP Congress members for her willingness to reach across the aisle.

Roy Cooper, 65, will be term-limited out of office next year as North Carolina’s governor. He received a lot of attention recently for his veto of a 12-week abortion ban, which subsequently was enacted over his veto by the Republican-controlled legislature.

I hope all voters and pundits will give this group of seven a lot of attention and consideration in the months ahead, and until the Democrat Party’s Chicago nominating convention in August of next year — because our nation needs a candidate with the mental sharpness and stamina that the presidency requires.

Can we really expect our luck to continue if Biden is elected to four more years?

And what woes would we suffer if he lost to Trump?

Darrell Berkheimer is a retired California journalist whose career spans nearly 60 years. He filled editor positions with newspapers in Pennsylvania, Utah, Georgia, Texas, and New Mexico. He also is the author of several essays books. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .

# # #