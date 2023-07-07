Berkheimer: Set age limit for president

The Aspen Times



A couple readers have chastised me for not giving unlimited support for the re-election of President Joe Biden as a result of his accomplishments during his first two years in office.

Their criticisms, of course, resulted from my recent commentary calling for younger candidates to challenge Biden in his re-election — because I cite his age and the declining stamina that occurs with males his age.

I have some personal knowledge about such issues because I’m due to turn 82 in less than two months. In addition, both my father and brother died at age 84 — my brother a victim of Alzheimer’s.

So I will continue to call for both major political parties to nominate younger candidates than Joe Biden and Donald J. Trump.

Biden will turn 82 on Nov. 20 next year, and Trump will be 78 next June.





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current life expectancy for men is only 73, and 79 for women. That means both Biden and Trump are bucking the odds on death or becoming incapacitated during the next 5½ years. And the president’s job requires considerable stamina.

In California, we’ve experienced dementia issues with Sen. Diane Feinstein, who turned 90 on June 22.

Old age is a harsh reality, but for the security of our nation — as fragile as it might become from global or domestic affairs, as well as climate change — we should nominate younger candidates.

That’s why Congress should enact an age limit of either 70 or 72 for presidential candidates. With a 72 limit, we still would have presidents turning 80 at the end of two four-year terms.

Replacing a candidate

Voters also should consider the political issues either party would face if a candidate becomes incapacitated between the nominating convention and the election. Neither party has a definite procedure for naming a replacement.

Such issues were noted a few years ago in an article for The Atlantic by Brian C. Kalt , a law professor at Michigan State University.

Delaying the election would be an unlikely option, Kalt noted. That would require the House, Senate, and president to agree quickly on new dates. The system relies instead on the parties replacing candidates.

Both parties have decided only party leaders would confer to select a replacement. But specific procedures have not been determined. The decisions would fall to 168 members of the Republican National Committee, or the 400-plus members of the Democrats National Committee. Either party would need a multitude of folks to agree.

The obvious replacement would be the running mate. But neither party is bound to that choice, which would require picking a new VP nominee. And no one should be surprised if other candidates pushed for the top spot. Consider the drama that could develop.

It would be crucial to make the decision quickly and to widely broadcast the party’s decision. But a quick decision could be expected to create internal party animosities.

It could be too late to reprint ballots — especially if millions already had voted. Some states would allow those who voted to spoil their ballot and cast another. Other voters could simply be stuck with their vote being counted for a different candidate.

In addition, the party would need to coordinate how electoral votes will be cast when a replacement candidate wins a state. More decisions for party leaders.

Between election and inauguration, procedures are definite. The 20th Amendment takes effect. Section 3 of the amendment provides that if the president-elect dies, the vice president-elect is sworn in on Jan. 20.

If both the president-elect and vice president-elect die, the Presidential Succession Act of 1947 dictates the speaker of the house would resign, swear in as president, and serve out the term.

As messy as the situation could be, a worse one could occur if a candidate suffers a life-threatening sickness before the election and refuses to withdraw. The party would be stuck.

Some might claim party rules allow removal of the candidate if persuasion to drop out failed, but no party would want to stage that fight in the middle of an election. The candidate would be left to hobble through as best possible.

Doesn’t it make sense to act in advance to reduce the possibilities of such distressful political ordeals — especially when average voters would be eliminated from the process?

Wouldn’t it be wise to not only set a presidential age limit, but also nominate candidates who haven’t already become geezers?

Darrell Berkheimer is a retired California journalist whose career spans nearly 60 years. He filled editor positions with newspapers in Pennsylvania, Utah, Georgia, Texas, and New Mexico. He also is the author of several essays books. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com .