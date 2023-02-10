Bergen: Toward the possible

I am supporting the re-election of Skippy Mesirow for Aspen City Council and can speak on behalf of his character after knowing him for five years. Skippy was the first person I met when stepping foot into town, and I do not think that’s a coincidence.

To know Skippy is to know his passion for sport, the outdoors, friendships and travel — all things that are vital to the Aspen community. Skippy is someone who listens first, remembers the details no matter how big or small, and adds humor and humility to all conversations.

I know that he is an outstanding representative for our community because I see first hand how he invests his time and energy in hearing from the people and healing our political system.

As a young woman who also dedicates my career and life to social impact, I lend my support to his progressive policies that offer creative solutions to commerce, increase our community connection and support inclusive housing initiatives.

If you ever take a walk around town with Skippy, I challenge you to go five minutes without a friendly greeting from a local citizen — I don’t think it’s possible, but what I do know is possible is his campaign. His slogan to “look up from the problem and towards the possible” is the attitude of the person I want representing our amazing town.





Sydney Bergen

Aspen