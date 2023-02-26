Bennett: Preserve community character
I support Skippy Mesirow’s reelection to the Aspen City Council. My reasons are simple:
- He takes an intelligent approach to creating affordable housing.
- He works to protect our environment.
- He supports solid, engineering-based approaches to solving our transportation challenges, lowering carbon emissions, and reducing traffic jams.
Most of all — in everything he does — Skippy works to preserve our community character and quality of life. At a time when everything in our valley seems to be changing rapidly, we need his vision, values, hard work, and dedication.
Let’s reelect Skippy!
John Bennett
Former mayor of Aspen