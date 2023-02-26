 Bennett: Preserve community character | AspenTimes.com
Bennett: Preserve community character

Opinion Opinion |

I support Skippy Mesirow’s reelection to the Aspen City Council. My reasons are simple:

  • He takes an intelligent approach to creating affordable housing. 
  • He works to protect our environment. 
  • He supports solid, engineering-based approaches to solving our transportation challenges, lowering carbon emissions, and reducing traffic jams.

Most of all — in everything he does — Skippy works to preserve our community character and quality of life. At a time when everything in our valley seems to be changing rapidly, we need his vision, values, hard work, and dedication.

Let’s reelect Skippy!

John Bennett

Former mayor of Aspen

Letter to the Editor
