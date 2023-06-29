Behrend: My heart goes out to everyone

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Dear Aspen,

My heart goes out to the entire town in the tragic passing of Jim Crown. Whether we work for Skico, attend Aspen Music Festival and summer concerts, are involved in public policy, local business or the arts, or simply enjoy town and all its offerings, we’re all touched by him and the Crown family leadership and generosity.

It’s a sad, senseless loss for all. Thinking of you all today, and sending warmest wishes.

Bonnie D. Behrend

New York, New York