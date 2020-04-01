Basalt council candidate: Tiffany Haddad

Tiffany Haddad



Before the stay at home order and social distancing was put in place I was at Basalt High School volunteering for a team dinner for my son’s track and field team. I saw a motto in the front building that read “One Town, One Team, One Dream” and then it hit me — this is what I feel when I think of our town as a whole.

We are one. We all want what is best for our future and our children’s future. Having two kids in Basalt schools was definitely a driver for me to run for Town Council.

In extraordinary times it has become clearer to me why I am running for Town Council. When I was 28 years old, I was a single mom with two young boys. I worked hard for them every day.

Part of that was because I have a really strong work ethic that I learned from my mom and dad, who were both blue-collar workers. There were times in my life that have been very challenging, but I’ve always risen up to every challenge in my life even when there were times when I wanted to give up. I’m telling you this because this is a part of my character that I pride myself on and I want you to know that if I am elected as one of your town councilors I will always work hard and never give up, even when our opinions differ.

If I am elected, I believe working with the community is the best way to ensure the efforts at creating a more vibrant Basalt. My hope would be that we can create a youth center for our kids and giving our elderly the opportunity to age in place safely by working to create more affordable housing not just for our seniors but for anyone who aspires to live here. I believe these things are possible while maintaining Basalt’s charm and character.

Lastly, I will always be an ear to listen and provide a voice to you and to our community. It is my belief that it is time for fresh ideas, and new perspective. I hope all of you are staying healthy and connected during this unprecedented time.

Don’t forget to vote and let your voice be heard!

Editor’s note: Leading up to the Basalt election April 7, The Aspen Times is publishing one guest commentary from each candidate. She can be reached at tiffanyhaddadbasalt@gmail.com.