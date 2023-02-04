Barr: Community’s lucky

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

I support Sam Rose and Bill Guth for Aspen City Council, and you should, too. I see Sam when he volunteers at the Aspen Fire Department, and I see Bill because our kids play hockey and gymnastics together.

They are both wonderful people in our community and would be wonderful representatives of our community. I consider our community lucky that these two are willing to step up and serve in such a meaningful way.

You can learn more about them at their respective websites, SamRoseforAspen.com and BillGuthforAspen.com. You can also hear them speak at the Explore Booksellers candidate forum at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Please vote for Sam Rose and Bill Guth when you get your ballots.

Drew Barr





Aspen