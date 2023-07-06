Baron: A De Tocqueville-esque journey to learn America

The Aspen Times



I set out on a De Tocqueville-esque examination of a post-9/11 America a number of years ago, traveling tens of thousands of miles, embedding in cities across the country for months at a time, and talking with or interviewing roughly 1,000 Americans.

I began this odyssey-like experience when, after an early career as an investigative journalist and political reporter, I simply did not recognize so much of what I was seeing in my country.

Challenges that seemingly had solutions persisted, wages remained flat in some sectors, the gulf between the college-educated and those who were not grew, and politics, always a blood sport, took on a theater a lot like Italy’s Berlusconi administration, only less sexier and less entertaining. Reaching across the aisle became punching across the aisle. Perhaps foremost was a perception that government and institutions were less often crafting solutions than prescribing the equivalent of “take an aspirin and see me at the next election.”

It seemed the best chance I had to begin to understand was to, as so many other writers and thinkers had before me, go out on the road and talk to Americans. I pulled out an old Rand McNally map and drew a thick, red marker line around the edge of the continental United States — the perimeter. In addition to being a stunningly beautiful and varied route, it was a metaphor for a country with virtually unlimited opportunities also facing several existential risks.

In the ensuing years and travels, I witnessed the dissolution of many traditional social structures, the destabilizing effect of technology on almost every domain of life, a concentration of wealth not seen since The Gilded Age, and a political polarization that amplified every election cycle.





But perhaps the most pivotal observation was the effect technology companies, venture capital, and hedge funds were having on our cultural and social fabric. Whether in Seattle, Denver, Boulder, or Austin, with each exit and each new multi-millionaire, Silicon Valley’s impact became endemic in our lives and physically and financially flowed to tertiary markets, where the same dynamics occurred: gentrification, increasing real-estate prices and rents, strained infrastructure, and the resulting destabilization of neighborhoods, families, and local businesses.

Of course, there was much good in this. Entire cities rose, companies were formed, wealth was created, employees were hired, and impressive innovations became common. But everything has a cost, and these did, as well.

I began recording my conversations, including curating group interviews in Boulder and Palo Alto. What happened during those one or two hour coffee chats of six to eight people was remarkable. Guests were far more interested in learning about each other’s lives and understanding different perspectives than in debating the things upon which they disagreed. They wanted to know where someone went to college or how their kids were doing or what their hobbies were. And when the topics got deeper, there was a real desire to understand why a person believed what they did.

It also became clear I could often track the quality of a person’s life by their generation. Each one after the greatest — the WWII generation — faced more challenges, more headwinds, and more complexity. Guests in their 20s and 30s, often college-educated professionals, expressed that their futures were uncertain and fraught, that they were mired in debt or that the cost of living in major urban markets consumed much of their otherwise impressive salaries.

It occurred to me after one particularly poignant event that people had far, far more in common than they did apart. Most people want basically the same things: good work, relationship and love, financial security, some amount of meaning and purpose, but in a time of increasing affluence and the democratization of luxury, how they could define those expanded dramatically.

Was a home a $500,000 Front Range tract build or a $4M custom in Cherry Hills Village? Was financial security a steady job with full benefits or a position in a startup with an equity position? Was a local defined as someone born in places of immense beauty, who showed up in the 1980s or who flew in to visit their second, third, or fourth home a few times a year?

Affluent mountain towns were facing the same challenges I had observed in densely populated urban markets: traffic, cost of living, employee housing, the impacts of AirBnB and VRBO, and a workforce increasingly commuting from downvalley locations. A beautiful commute is better than bumper to bumper on I-25, but it is still a commute.

Already in the 2024 election cycle, two things are evident to me: More people coming together on the things they can agree upon is critical to opening up some type of basic dialogue between groups so vehemently opposed to each other an outfitter I know can’t even put a Democrat and a Republican on the same trip.

And for me, Aspen represents a kind of laboratory in which to study solutions to tough challenges that can scale to larger markets.

Christopher Baron is based in Aspen.