Barnekow: Be sure to see High Country Sinfonia

Letter to the editor

On Thursday last, I was treated to an excellent concert at TACAW by the High Country Sinfonia, 16 musicians of the highest quality this valley has to offer.

With their theme of “Chopin!” their soloist, pianist Kevin Kaukl, a sensitive musician, performed a chamber arrangement of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op.11.

In contrast to the full-orchestral version, this performance treated the audience to a gossamer-like texture of transparent lines weaving together the orchestra and soloist. What a joy to hear such a contrasted performance!

In addition, the Sinfonia’s cello section performed Tchaikovsky’s “Chorale” from the “1812 Overture.” Again, hearing this piece with four cellists instead of a whole section was quite exciting.

The Sinfonia was also joined by Charlotte McLain, a lovely harpsichordist playing C.P.E. Bach’s Sinfonia No. 2 in B-flat major.





I have often praised this group for their wonderful performances, and I will continue to do so always. Make sure to catch their next concerts throughout the valley.

Deborah Barnekow, musician

El Jebel